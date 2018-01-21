Wilkinsburg police wound burglary suspect during shootout
Updated 8 hours ago
Wilkinsburg police wounded a burglary suspect early Sunday during a shootout at a home on Clark Street.
Randall Hackett, 32, of Wilkinsburg was transported to a local hospital where he was in stable condition following surgery, according to Allegheny County police.
Hackett remains under guard and will be charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, burglary, recklessly endangering others, and discharging a gun inside an occupied house.
Officers were notified that a gun had been fired at a residence on Clark Street after they were dispatched there at 3:18 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Police said Hackett was armed and wounded during an exchange of gunfire.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.