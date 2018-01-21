Downtown's Mon Wharf to remain closed Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mon Wharf still will be closed for parking Monday, according to the Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh.

The wharf will be closed until further notice, the authority said Sunday evening.

“Although most heavy ice and debris have been removed from the wharf, excessive amounts of mud and small debris now remain with warming temperatures. Future potential flooding also exists with anticipated rain in the coming days,” the authority said.

The parking authority said additional Downtown parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

The wharf along the Monongahela River has been closed to traffic since Jan. 12, when cold weather caused ice to build up on the city's rivers, leading to flooding.

