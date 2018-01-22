South 10th Street Bridge work to result in Parkway East lane closures
Updated 3 hours ago
Overnight single-lane closures and short-term total closures of the outbound Parkway East will happen beneath Pittsburgh's South 10th Street Bridge this week as repair work continues on the bridge, Allegheny County officials said.
Contractors will close one lane at a time from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. nightly starting Wednesday night and lasting through Sunday morning. Crew will be installing shielding beneath the bridge deck to prevent construction material and debris from falling onto the roadway. After 11 p.m. nightly, there also could be total closures of the Parkway East for up to 15 minutes at a time as needed.
The South 10th Street Bridge, also known as the Philip Murray Bridge, has been undergoing a $20 million rehabilitation project since April 2016, said Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Dillon. Contractors are making steel repairs, replacing the deck, repainting the bridge and adding a dehumidification system that forces air through the suspension bridge's cables to reduce condensation and rusting.
