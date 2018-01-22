Peduto orders PWSA reorganization intended to remove political influence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The troubled Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority will likely have two additional overseers.

PWSA will undergo a restructuring that changes the way its board members are chosen and creates another board to oversee its existing one, according to an executive order Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued Monday.

A mayor-appointed panel recommended the changes in a report released last month .

The reorganization should be complete by March 31 through a contract between the city and PWSA, as the panel recommended, the order states.

That deadline is two days before the proposed date for the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission to begin oversight of the authority on April 2. The commission Thursday adopted a preliminary order detailing that oversight, and public comments can be submitted through Feb. 7.

Under the current structure, the mayor appoints the seven members to the PWSA board.

The order states a new five-member group — the Board of Nominators — will pick PWSA's board members and evaluate performance.

The mayor will appoint the first members to the Board of Nominators from a list of nominees submitted by the panel, the order states.

The Board of Nominators will elect the nine members of the Board of Directors, who “will be charged with oversight of PWSA including public health and safety, fiscal management, efficiency and productivity, and continuation of affordable rates,” the order states.

“The Blue Ribbon Panel Report stated that PWSA should remain a municipal authority, but it must be thoroughly reorganized to make it independent of elective politics and accountable to and trusted by the public,” the order states.

The city news release about the mayor's executive order was released less than an hour after a release from the authority announcing it is still exceeding a federal lead threshold in its latest round of sampling, with a higher level than its previous sampling round.

The authority has long-standing issues with billing and customer service, and has been forced to issue several boil-water advisories because of water quality and problems with outdated facilities.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.