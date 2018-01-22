Police credit off-duty officer with helping nab Homewood shooting suspect
An off-duty Versailles police officer helped Pittsburgh police nab a man suspected in the shooting of a teenage boy in Homewood South late Sunday, authorities said.
Police were called to Brushton Avenue about 11:15 p.m. and arrived to hear gunfire and then received a ShotSpotter notification, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.
Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound near Brushton and Bennett Street, George said. He'd been shot in the upper leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
George said officers noticed a man run from the area. Not far from the shooting scene, the off-duty Versailles officer and Zone 5 police stopped and detained the man, later identified as 19-year-old Alexander Clark.
Clark is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and drug violations for allegedly possessing marijuana and crack cocaine.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.