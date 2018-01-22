Swartzwelder assured second term as Pittsburgh's FOP president

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The outspoken president of Pittsburgh's police union is assured of a second two-year term following a meeting last week of rank-and-file officers.

Robert Swartzwelder, 54, of the North Side was the only candidate nominated for president during a meeting of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1 members. Swartzwelder will run unopposed during an election scheduled for March.

“I'm proud to represent the members again and look forward to another two years,” Swartzwelder said Monday.

Union members also nominated officers to run unopposed for executive board positions.

They include Sgt. Patrick Knepp for vice president, Detective Rich Ruffalo for recording secretary, Officer Elizabeth Phillips for financial secretary and Officer Steve Mescan for treasurer.

The union's contract expires in December and Swartzwelder will be heading contract negotiations with the city. Members have described him as having a pit-bull personality when it comes to Mayor Bill Peduto's administration.

Officers have complained bitterly for years that they are underpaid compared to their suburban counterparts. They also complained about the most recent contract that awarded annual pay raises of 1 percent to 2 percent through 2018.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.