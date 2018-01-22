Ohio man who rammed FBI Pittsburgh gate pleads guilty to lesser charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio man who claimed he had a bomb and rammed his dump truck through the security gate at Pittsburgh's FBI building in 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and was released on parole, officials said.

Thomas Ross, 49, barreled down East Carson Street on July 26, 2016, ignoring an officer's attempts to conduct a traffic stop and repeatedly waving off the officer. Ross ran eight more red lights before he pulled up to the FBI's security booth and, after announcing that he had a bomb in the truck, rammed through the gate.

The truck went airborne and knocked over a light pole. No bomb was found in the truck.

Ross was initially charged with one count each of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, trespassing, escape and fleeing police, along with eight counts of running red lights and two counts of criminal mischief.

He pleaded guilty in front of Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos to one charge of simple assault and fleeing police, as well as two traffic violations, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Rangos sentenced Ross to 5 to 10 months in jail with credit for time served, making him immediately eligible for parole. Rangos included three years of probation in the sentence.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.