Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Deputies arrest Oakland man wanted for violent probation violation

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Daquawn Crosby
Daquawn Crosby

Updated 3 hours ago

A man from Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood led sheriff's deputies on a chase Monday into a Bedford Dwellings apartment where police forced their way in and found the man holding a toddler, authorities said.

Daquawn Crosby, 21, was wanted on a warrant for a violent probation violation in September 2016. He now faces a child endangerment charge stemming from Monday's arrest.

Crosby was arrested on drug charges in December 2015 after he was found with a stolen gun and more than 200 stamp bags of heroin during a parole compliance check, which stemmed from a previous drug charge to which Crosby had pleaded guilty, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Crosby pleaded guilty to new charges of weapons violations and possession with intent to deliver stemming from the December 2015 incident.

Nine months later, police arrested Crosby for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, and he was charged with strangulation and simple assault, Kraus said.

Crosby's arrest was a violation of his probation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, deputies got a tip that Crosby had been seen loitering on Chauncey Drive in the Bedford Dwellings section of the Hill District, Kraus said.

When deputies got there, Crosby took off, leading them to the top floor of a nearby apartment, according to Kraus. Police forced their way inside and found Crosby holding a small child, whom he was ordered to put down.

Deputies arrested Crosby and contacted Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family services regarding the welfare of the toddler, who is the child of Crosby's girlfriend, Kraus said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.