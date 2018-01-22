Deputies arrest Oakland man wanted for violent probation violation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood led sheriff's deputies on a chase Monday into a Bedford Dwellings apartment where police forced their way in and found the man holding a toddler, authorities said.

Daquawn Crosby, 21, was wanted on a warrant for a violent probation violation in September 2016. He now faces a child endangerment charge stemming from Monday's arrest.

Crosby was arrested on drug charges in December 2015 after he was found with a stolen gun and more than 200 stamp bags of heroin during a parole compliance check, which stemmed from a previous drug charge to which Crosby had pleaded guilty, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Crosby pleaded guilty to new charges of weapons violations and possession with intent to deliver stemming from the December 2015 incident.

Nine months later, police arrested Crosby for the alleged assault of his girlfriend, and he was charged with strangulation and simple assault, Kraus said.

Crosby's arrest was a violation of his probation, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, deputies got a tip that Crosby had been seen loitering on Chauncey Drive in the Bedford Dwellings section of the Hill District, Kraus said.

When deputies got there, Crosby took off, leading them to the top floor of a nearby apartment, according to Kraus. Police forced their way inside and found Crosby holding a small child, whom he was ordered to put down.

Deputies arrested Crosby and contacted Allegheny County Children, Youth and Family services regarding the welfare of the toddler, who is the child of Crosby's girlfriend, Kraus said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.