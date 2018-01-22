Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in chest at Edgewood Wendy's

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man Monday night inside a Wendy's restaurant in Edgewood, sending the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

About 6:40 p.m., Allegheny County 911 dispatchers received a report of shots fired inside the fast-food restaurant across from the Giant Eagle and Eat 'n Park at Edgewood Town Centre on Braddock Boulevard, Allegheny County Police said.

First-responders found a man shot in his chest/abdomen area, according to police.

The victim — whose identity was not immediately released — was in critical condition Monday night and set to undergo surgery, police said.

Edgewood Borough Police Chief Robert Payne told Trib news partner WPXI-TV that investigators believed the shooter knew the victim and that the act of violence was targeted, not random.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, including at least a couple patrons eating or ordering food and employees.

The suspect was still at large shortly before 10 p.m.

#BREAKING HEAVY police presence outside of this Wendy's at Edgewood Town Centre. Worker just told me there was a shooting and they are CLOSED for the rest of the night. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/B4npWVWGbW — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 23, 2018

Officials did not identify any potential suspects.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Allegheny County Police at 833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS).

JUST IN: Man shot a man he knew inside Wendy's in Edgewood just outside #Pittsburgh ~6:30pm; police believe a targeted — not random — attack pic.twitter.com/vRen4iuj3u — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) January 23, 2018

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.