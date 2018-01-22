Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in chest at Edgewood Wendy's

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man Monday night inside a Wendy's restaurant in Edgewood, sending the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

About 6:40 p.m., Allegheny County 911 dispatchers received a report of shots fired inside the fast-food restaurant across from the Giant Eagle and Eat 'n Park at Edgewood Town Centre on Braddock Boulevard, Allegheny County Police said.

First-responders found a man shot in his chest/abdomen area, according to police.

The victim — whose identity was not immediately released — was in critical condition Monday night and set to undergo surgery, police said.

Edgewood Borough Police Chief Robert Payne told Trib news partner WPXI-TV that investigators believed the shooter knew the victim and that the act of violence was targeted, not random.

Multiple people witnessed the incident, including at least a couple patrons eating or ordering food and employees.

The suspect was still at large shortly before 10 p.m.

Officials did not identify any potential suspects.

Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Allegheny County Police at 833-255-8477 (833-ALL-TIPS).

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

