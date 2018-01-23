Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

CCAC schedules spring job fairs at campuses

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 5:06 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

The Community College of Allegheny County will be hosting spring job fairs at its four Allegheny County campuses in March and April.

Representatives of many of the region's employers will attend to discuss job opportunities, answer questions and provide information.

Those attending should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.

When and where job fairs will be held:

South Campus

Date: Wednesday, March 7

Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: B Building, Mezzanine & 4th Floor Commons

Information: South Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-469-6214

North Campus

Date: Wednesday, March 21

Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Atrium

Information: North Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-369-3674

Boyce Campus

Date: Thursday, March 22

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Gymnasium

Information: Boyce Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 724-325-6771

Allegheny Campus

Date: Wednesday, April 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Foerster Student Services Center, 2nd Floor

Information: Allegheny Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-237-2545

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

