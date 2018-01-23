CCAC schedules spring job fairs at campuses
The Community College of Allegheny County will be hosting spring job fairs at its four Allegheny County campuses in March and April.
Representatives of many of the region's employers will attend to discuss job opportunities, answer questions and provide information.
Those attending should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume.
When and where job fairs will be held:
South Campus
Date: Wednesday, March 7
Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: B Building, Mezzanine & 4th Floor Commons
Information: South Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-469-6214
North Campus
Date: Wednesday, March 21
Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Atrium
Information: North Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-369-3674
Boyce Campus
Date: Thursday, March 22
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium
Information: Boyce Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 724-325-6771
Allegheny Campus
Date: Wednesday, April 4
Time: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Foerster Student Services Center, 2nd Floor
Information: Allegheny Campus Job Placement and Career Services, 412-237-2545
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.