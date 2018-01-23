Fifth person dies of flu in Allegheny County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fifth Allegheny County resident has died of flu-related complications this season, health officials said.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the unidentified resident was in her upper 60s and "had underlying medical conditions."

Allegheny County reported 4,038 flu cases through Saturday, up from 2,982 a week earlier. There have been 340 flu-related hospitalizations this flu season compared to 190 for the entire 2016-17 season.

Allegheny County health officials reported three residents died earlier this month of flu-related complications. A man in his 80s died earlier this season.

The flu contributed to five overall deaths of Allegheny County residents during the previous influenza season.

Westmoreland County had 1,335 flu cases through Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said it did not track flu-related deaths. At least one county resident, Kyler Baughman, a seemingly healthy 21-year-old man from Latrobe, died of flu-related complications Dec. 28.

Much of this season's concern can be traced to Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere, which struggled with a severe flu strain called H3N2. That strain is now wreaking havoc on the United States. Some experts speculate this year's vaccine may be only 10 percent effective against the flu strain.

The vaccine is generally about 50 percent effective. However, those who get a flu shot and still contract the virus will most likely have less-severe symptoms, experts say.

Antiviral medication, like Tamiflu, can reduce duration of infection and lessen symptoms if administered early.

Flu activity usually begins in October and peaks between December and March.

"As of the first week in January, every single state in the country had widespread flu activity," Dr. Tom Campbell, chairman of Emergency Medicine for Allegheny Health Network, told the Trib last week. "I haven't seen that in many years."

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt. The Associated Press contributed to this report.