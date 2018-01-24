Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Lawrenceville transforming former playground into fruit and herb garden

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
“This is my favorite project,” said Councilwoman Deb Gross, who represents the Lawrenceville neighborhood. “The neighborhood thought of it, and we were able to make it happen with minimal effort.”
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
“This is my favorite project,” said Councilwoman Deb Gross, who represents the Lawrenceville neighborhood. “The neighborhood thought of it, and we were able to make it happen with minimal effort.”

Updated 21 hours ago

Lawrenceville residents are transforming a decommissioned 1951 Pittsburgh playground into a urban greenspace complete with 25 fruit trees, herbs, community gardens and space for kids to play.

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday gave unanimous approval for the Department of Public Works to maintain the parklet at 54th and Duncan streets. Council is expected to schedule a final vote for Tuesday.

“This is my favorite project,” said Councilwoman Deb Gross, who represents the neighborhood. “The neighborhood thought of it, and we were able to make it happen with minimal effort.”

Pittsburgh's 2013 open space plan recommended turning the playground into a natural greenspace and residents during community meetings came up with the idea of an urban orchard, said Taro Matsuno, community engagement and program manager for the civic group Lawrenceville United.

He said the playground had become rundown and Pittsburgh removed all of the equipment.

“The idea was to regreen the space, but also have something that neighbors can benefit from,” Matsuno said.

Neighborhood groups used $16,500 in grants from the city and the nonprofit Enterprise Community partners to purchase and plant 25 fruit trees, herbs, flowers and grasses, all native to Pittsburgh.

Matsuno said residents will be able to pick fruit from serviceberry, pawpaw, pear and plum trees when they start bearing fruit in several years and are encouraged to use herbs from the gardens. So far the trees have produced one pear.

Volunteers painted a mural on the base of a former basketball court that is now used for deck hockey and other court games.

The neighborhood has plans to add a 12-foot sliding board that will follow a natural steep grade of the park and other elements for children.

Plans also call for a rain garden and community gardens. Matsuno said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has approved a $9,500 grant for the rain garden.

Volunteers from the neighborhood have organized work days for weeding, watering and doing other maintenance chores.

“We've been sort of helping out with this, but a lot of the interest in doing these projects is really coming on the part of residents,” Matsuno said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.