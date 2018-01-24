Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mon Valley man admits taking $10K from customers for concrete work he never did

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

A Mon Valley man pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court on Wednesday to taking more than $10,000 from nine customers for concrete work that was never completed.

Richard Barone, 37, of Glassport pleaded guilty before Judge Edward Borkowski to 18 misdemeanors in connection with the incidents that took place between April 2016 and September 2017.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office reported that residents in Munhall, Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Verona, Bethel Park, McKeesport, Bridgeville and West Deer were victimized. His office reported eight of the victims were older than 60.

Under the plea agreement, Barone paid $10,050 to the court before entering the plea. Zappala's office said the payment fully satisfied the restitution associated with the cases.

After the plea, Barone was sentenced to seven years' probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victims and remain at least 1,000 yards away from their residences.

