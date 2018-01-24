Pittsburgh residents challenge GOP candidate's nomination for council seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two residents of Pittsburgh's East End are challenging a Republican candidate's nomination to run for a vacant City Council seat.

Helen Cupelli and her husband, Joseph, allege Rennick Remley hasn't lived in Council District 8 for the required amount of time, according to a complaint filed with the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

Pittsburgh's Home Rule Charter requires council candidates to live in a district for at least one year.

“It's our contention he lived elsewhere in the city, not in the district,” said Leechburg attorney Chuck Pascal, who represents the Cupellis.

The district includes Shadyside and parts of Oakland, Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill.

Remley, 35, listed a Squirrel Hill address that is in the district on a nomination certificate.

City Republicans last week nominated Remley to run in the election.

Remley's campaign released a statement Wednesday saying the complaint was “poorly researched” and an “example of the dangers of the single-party machine rule that has held Pittsburgh back for generations.”

“We are confident that once the judge hears all the facts in this matter, the petition will be dismissed and Rennick will be allowed to provide the voters of City Council District 8 with an alternative to three Democratic candidates who are struggling to keep this office in their party's grip,” campaign spokesman Dennis Roddy said in the statement.

The other candidates are Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze; Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside; and Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill. Democrats nominated Finn as their candidate. Healey and Strassburger lost the Democratic nomination and are running as independent candidates in the March 6 election.

Former Councilman Dan Gilman resigned this month to serve as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff.

Pascal said he plans to call witnesses who will testify during a hearing before Allegheny County Judge Joseph James that Remley has not lived in the district for the required amount of time. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

“I don't file things that are poorly researched and I have witnesses to say what I'm alleging,” Pascal said. “This is another example Republicans playing fast and loose with election law.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.