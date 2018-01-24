Crews battle two-alarm fire in vacant McKeesport property
A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night inside a vacant property in McKeesport, officials said.
About 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire burning on Ridge Street near Colfax Street, an Allegheny County 911 supervisor said.
McKeesport firefighters were assisted by Glassport and West Mifflin fire departments, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.
McKeesport: Two Alarm vacant Dwelling Fire - 700 Blk of Ridge Street; McKeesport is being assisted by Glassport and West Mifflin Fire Depts. Salvation Army has been requested to the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 25, 2018
Paramedics also headed to the scene.
The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania was called out to provide support such as hydration for first responders.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.