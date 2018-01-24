Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Edgewood Wendy's worker arrested for allegedly shooting diner

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Allegheny County Homicide detectives investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe one man shot another man he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.
NATASHA LINDSTROM / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Homicide detectives investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe one man shot another man he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.
Ronald Burton
Ronald Burton
Edgewood, Swissvale and Allegheny County Police investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe one man shot another man he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.
NATASHA LINDSTROM | Tribune-Review
Edgewood, Swissvale and Allegheny County Police investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe one man shot another man he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.
Edgewood, Swissvale and Allegheny County Police investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe a man shot another man that he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.
NATASHA LINDSTROM / Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Edgewood, Swissvale and Allegheny County Police investigate a shooting inside the Wendy's restaurant at Edgewood Town Centre on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Police believe a man shot another man that he knew, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was still at large late Monday.

Updated 20 hours ago

A Braddock man who works at an Edgewood Wendy's was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting inside the fast-food restaurant Monday that left a man critically wounded.

Ronald Burton, 26, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff's fugitive squad about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said in a release.

County homicide detectives had issued a warrant for Burton's arrest Tuesday.

Police said Burton was working at the Wendy's in Edgewood Town Centre on South Braddock Avenue when he got into an argument shortly before 6:45 p.m. with a man in the dining area.

During the confrontation, Burton pulled out a handgun, shot the 27-year-old victim in the torso and fled, police said.

The victim underwent surgery at UPMC Mercy hospital. An update on his condition was not available Wednesday.

Burton faces charges of weapons violations and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Police said more charges may be added.

He is awaiting arraignment in Allegheny County Jail.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.