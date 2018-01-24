Edgewood Wendy's worker arrested for allegedly shooting diner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Braddock man who works at an Edgewood Wendy's was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a shooting inside the fast-food restaurant Monday that left a man critically wounded.

Ronald Burton, 26, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff's fugitive squad about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman said in a release.

County homicide detectives had issued a warrant for Burton's arrest Tuesday.

Police said Burton was working at the Wendy's in Edgewood Town Centre on South Braddock Avenue when he got into an argument shortly before 6:45 p.m. with a man in the dining area.

During the confrontation, Burton pulled out a handgun, shot the 27-year-old victim in the torso and fled, police said.

The victim underwent surgery at UPMC Mercy hospital. An update on his condition was not available Wednesday.

Burton faces charges of weapons violations and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Police said more charges may be added.

He is awaiting arraignment in Allegheny County Jail.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.