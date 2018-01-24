Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Active shooter drill planned for Thursday night in Squirrel Hill, Darlington Road to close

Emily Balser | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 10:24 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police along with the FBI will hold an active shooter drill Thursday night in Squirrel Hill.

The drill will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Jewish Community Center, 5738 Forbes Ave.

Darlington Road will be closed from St. Edmund's Way to Murray Avenue.

Residents may notice a large police presence in the area.

The exercise is closed to the public and the media.

The exercise is to ensure the area is prepared and ready to respond in an active shooter situation. The exercise will include apprehending a shooter, evacuations and treating victims at the scene.

At least 50 volunteers from the Squirrel Hill community and the Jewish Community Center staff will serve as role players for the exercise.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

