Reward offered for tips in unsolved Duquesne homicide

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help with an unsolved homicide in Duquesne.

Duquesne police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 26 S. Seventh St. shortly after 7 a.m. Jan. 12. The victim appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Multiple shell casings were found near his body.

The victim, Shavell Davidson, 24, died at the scene.

Detectives learned that Davidson had been at the J&S Food Mart in Duquesne just before he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

