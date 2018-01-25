Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police shoot man who pointed gun at officer in Richland

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

Northern Regional Police officers responding to a domestic violence call Thursday morning in Richland shot a man who pointed a gun at them, according to Allegheny County Police.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Meridian Road.

According to county police, arriving officers found a woman bleeding from her head and a man outside the house. The first arriving officer pulled the woman to safety as the man went back into the house.

Two more officers arrived and tried to call the man out of the house. He eventually came out onto a porch, and officers told him to show his hands.

The man allegedly raised and pointed a firearm directly at one of the officers, county police said.

"The other two officers engaged the suspect, wounding him in the arm and abdomen," county police said in a press release.

Both the man and the woman, who were not identified, were taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

