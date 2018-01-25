Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man sentenced in accidental fatal shooting of friend

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

A man from Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to five to 10 years in prison in connection with the accidental fatal shooting of his friend, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

Jakeub Nace, 22, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani.

John Roberts, 21, was fatally shot in the chest on July 22 when the two men were hanging out in the basement of their apartment. Nace told police he picked up an assault rifle that he believed to be unloaded and imitated a video game that they played often, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The weapon discharged when Nace pulled the trigger. He was initially charged with homicide but that count was later dismissed.

His prison term will be followed by five years of probation, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

