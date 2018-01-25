Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers launch byline strike amid 'volatile' contract negotiations

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
The offices of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the North Shore on March 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Readers of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper and website will not see bylines from staff writers indefinitely as journalists pulled their names from news articles Thursday in protest of stalled contract talks between the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh and the paper's owners.

"The situation is serious and volatile," a press release issued by the Guild said. "Unless the company comes to its senses and develops a sense of civic responsibility and economic justice for its loyal and talented employees, the very life of the 231-year-old PG is at risk."

Union members are at odds with the newspaper's owner, Block Communications, Inc. of Toledo, Ohio.

"Until further notice, the 150 members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, newsroom journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, will be participating in a byline strike in protest of 12 years — and counting — of pay cuts and other concessions demanded by family owned Block Communications," the press release said.

The byline strike includes " all reporters, photographers, videographers, graphic artists, columnists and others."

A week ago, the union filed an unfair labor complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, contending Block Communications violated labor laws by refusing to pay for a 5 percent increase in health care premiums for 2018. The contract for union members expired March 31.

"To my knowledge, there has only been one other byline strike at the PG, in the early 1980s, so this is an extraordinary action that we don't take lightly," Post-Gazette staff writer and guild President Michael A. Fuoco, said in the release. "But these are extraordinary times in which Guild members struggle to support themselves and their families in 2018 on 2006 wages and benefits."

The release said union members have not received a raise since 2006.

"Also during that time, pensions have been frozen, benefits have been cut, health care coverage has decreased. Yet the cost of everything — including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — has increased dramatically," the release said.

A call to Block Communications was not immediately returned.

"No local bylines in the @PittsburghPG today," staff writer Rich Lord tweeted Thursday. "For 12 years, we've done more while being paid less. This year, health benefits reduced. We want to do our work. We like bylines -- but need fairness."

