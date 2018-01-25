Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh airport begins search for firms for $1.1B project

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
A computer rendering of the atrium as viewed from the security checkpoint area of the redesigned Pittsburgh International Airport.
pittransformed.com
A computer rendering of the atrium as viewed from the security checkpoint area of the redesigned Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority is searching for architectural, engineering and construction firms for the next phase of its $1.1 billion overhaul.

Interested firms can submit Statements of Qualifications, which detail the company's experience with such projects, until the third week in February, a news release said. Finalists will attend a meeting March 13, and final proposals will be due in April. Officials plan to award the contract in May.

“Up to this point, we have been finalizing the planning and working with design concepts for the new terminal,” authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in the release. “The firm that is ultimately chosen will further develop concepts and turn them into a complete design that will eventually bring the new terminal to life.”

The major project, announced in September , will include rebuilding the landside terminal to attach it to the airside terminal, eliminating the tram between the two facilities and opening up more space for private developers.

Airport officials say the 25-year-old terminal, built when the airport was a hub for U.S. Airways, is outdated and too large for its needs today.

The authority on Friday hired Orlando-based R.W. Block Consulting Inc. to work on the project. The firm recently worked on a new $3 billion terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

R.W. Block's contract with the authority will be in place until July 2023, when the new terminal is set to open. It is scheduled to earn $1.09 million for its first year of work.

Construction is planned to start in 2019.

The Request for Qualifications is available here , and project details are available here .

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

