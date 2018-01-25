Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

'Get your casket ready' — Munhall man pleads guilty to threatening, stabbing ex

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Munhall man pleaded guilty Thursday to stabbing his ex-girlfriend last year and threatening to come back and “finish the job,” according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Corey Lee, 25, pleaded guilty in front of Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel to one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment, two counts of harassment and three counts of making terroristic threats.

Lee followed his former partner — the mother of his child — to her Crafton home on a Port Authority bus from Downtown Pittsburgh on March 17, according to police.

The pair argued, and Lee punched the woman in the face and stabbed her four times — three times in the shoulder and once in the knee, police said.

Lee also threatened the woman, telling her, “Get your casket ready,” and, “I almost killed you last time, and I'm going to finish the job,” police said.

McDaniel sentenced Lee to 10 to 20 months in jail followed by three years of probation. He must also complete a drug and alcohol evaluation and a batterers intervention program.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

