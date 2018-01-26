Alcosan to hold public meetings Tuesday to discuss $335M plant expansion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alcosan will soon start demolishing buildings at its wastewater treatment plant on Pittsburgh's North Side to make room for a major expansion.

The $335 million expansion will more than double the amount of sewage the plant can process and is part of a $2 billion to $3 billion project to cut the amount of sewage that overflows the authority's systems and runs into local rivers.

Alcosan is hosting two public meetings Tuesday to discuss details of the expansion.

“We want, particularly the people in the neighborhood, to know what to expect,” said Jeanne Clark, a spokeswoman for Alcosan.

The meetings will be in the auditorium at Alcosan's Operations and Maintenance Building at 3300 Preble Ave. on the North Side. The first meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., while the other will start at 6:30 p.m. The content of both meetings will be the same. Alcosan will stream the first meeting live on its Facebook page .

Clark said neighbors can expect more truck traffic and noise associated with the demolition work. Construction will begin in 2019. Clark said initial construction could finish the next year. The plant expansion will be done in phases to keep operations running at all times.

The expanded plant will be able to handle up to 600 million gallons of sewage daily. It currently can handle 250 million gallons a day, Clark said.

Alcosan will build a new pump station and a new intake system that will allow more sewage in the plant. It will expand the primary holding tanks and other tanks in the treatment process, Clark said.

Alcosan has hired the consulting firm Arcadis for design and program management. A $9.4 million contract for program management has already been given to Arcadis.

Alcosan is under a federal mandate to cut in half by 2026 the 9 billion gallons of sewage that annually overflow the system and flow into area rivers during heavy rains. The authority expects federal officials to grant it a 10-year extension to comply.

Alcosan started increasing rates in 2014 to pay for the project. In November, the authority's board approved another four years of rate increases .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.