'Let's make snow clearing great again': Snow removal app drops in Pittsburgh

The National Weather Service forecasts snow for Pittsburgh starting Monday, promising snow-removal chores. But don't worry — there's an app for that.

SnoHub, an app that is described as "Uber for plows," expanded into Philadelphia, Boston and New York in December ahead of the so-called bomb cyclone that left the East Coast buried in snow early this month.

Once downloaded, homeowners can request contractors to remove snow from their driveways. Pricing starts at $59 for 6 inches of snow removal from a driveway and $10 is added after every additional inch. Contractors can also clear walkways and throw salt for extra.

It launched before the 2016 winter season in Connecticut and has since expanded to Boston, Philadelphia and New York. There are currently 13,000 homeowners and 700 contractors using the snow-removal app, said SnoHub founder James Albis.

"You don't have to be a traditional contractor … it can be anyone. You can pass in, pass out and earn as much as you want," Albis said, referring to those who want to use the app to make money.

For homeowners, "our users love the whole idea of (snow-removal) on demand," he said.

There are only five contractors in the Pittsburgh area to choose from so far, but Albis is confident that number will grow within a week.

"We just started pushing it on social media," he said, adding that when the app moved to other cities on the East Coast, the number of contractors grew quickly.

Albis said the app is not designed for commercial snow removal — right now.

"We have to tackle residential first and then we'll expand into like-minded businesses," Albis said. "There are different dynamics for commercial snow plowing."

"What our apps do very simply — it's about convenience," Albis says in a promotional video. "It's about simplicity. It's about bringing you, the homeowner, and you, the contractor, into the 21st century … Let's make snow clearing great again."

The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Visit the website for more information.

