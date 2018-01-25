Sheraden man arrested in Michigan for 2016 murder of Brashear High honors student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An arrest has been made in connection with the 2016 murder of Rashawn Gibson, the 17-year-old Brashear High School honors student who was shot in Pittsburgh.

Authorities in Pontiac, Mich., arrested Emere Mason, 19, of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

He is charged with homicide.

Pittsburgh police issued an arrest warrant for Mason in November in connection with the fatal shooting.

Gibson was gunned down during an altercation along Glen Mawr Street in Sheraden in December 2016.

An honors student, Gibson was making plans to attend college.

Mason will be extradited to Pittsburgh.

No other information was immediately available.

