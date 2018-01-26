Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police: Suspect who fled Pittsburgh traffic stop found hiding in Reserve garage

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:42 a.m.
Police apprehend Tirae Bernard, 21, of Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in Reserve Township after a several-mile chase.
Updated 2 hours ago

A police attempt to stop a car in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood Thursday afternoon turned into a chase through Spring Garden and into Reserve Township.

The chase prompted authorities to temporarily lock down three schools in the area.

Police said the chase started after officers tried to stop a car driven by Tirae Bernard, 21, of Perry South, on Elsdon Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bernard allegedly hit a police vehicle during the chase, but no one was hurt.

Police say Bernard abandoned his vehicle on Mt. Troy Road in Reserve. K-9 officers found him in a garage in the 2600 block of Mt. Troy Road. He was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

The chase prompted three schools — Spring Hill K-5, Spring Garden Early Childhood, and Reserve Primary School — to lock down as a precaution.

Pittsburgh police filed several charges against Bernard, including aggravated assault, burglary, fleeing police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and escape, according to court records.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8 a.m. Feb. 5.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

