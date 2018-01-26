Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Pittsburgh to discuss opioid epidemic, violent crime

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Georgetown University Law Center September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions spoke on the topic of free speech on college campuses and took several questions following his remarks.
Getty Images
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the Georgetown University Law Center September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions spoke on the topic of free speech on college campuses and took several questions following his remarks.

Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss the opioid epidemic and violent crime during a stop in Pittsburgh on Monday, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Sessions' remarks will begin at 3:05 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, according to a news release.

Pittsburgh is home to a new violent-crime task force Sessions established late last year, one of two nationwide. The task force allows for equipment and overtime funding for Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and participating agencies tasked with addressing violent crimes in Allegheny and several adjacent counties.

The ongoing drug epidemic killed nearly 2,500 people between 2014 and 2016 in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, according to data from Overdose Free PA.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.