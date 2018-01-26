Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Pittsburgh to discuss opioid epidemic, violent crime
Updated 3 hours ago
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss the opioid epidemic and violent crime during a stop in Pittsburgh on Monday, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
Sessions' remarks will begin at 3:05 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, according to a news release.
Pittsburgh is home to a new violent-crime task force Sessions established late last year, one of two nationwide. The task force allows for equipment and overtime funding for Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and participating agencies tasked with addressing violent crimes in Allegheny and several adjacent counties.
The ongoing drug epidemic killed nearly 2,500 people between 2014 and 2016 in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, according to data from Overdose Free PA.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.