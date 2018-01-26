Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

PWSA settled lawsuit for $5M because it feared losing more in arbitration

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
PWSA crews make emergency repairs to an 8-inch water main on Mt. Royal Road in Squirrel Hill on March 2, 2016.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
PWSA crews make emergency repairs to an 8-inch water main on Mt. Royal Road in Squirrel Hill on March 2, 2016.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority opted to settle a lawsuit with its former management company for about $5 million because it feared an arbitration panel would rule against its claim for damages totaling $12.5 million, officials told the Tribune-Review.

PWSA directors on Friday voted unanimously to approve the settlement, which saved the authority $5 million in back fees sought by Veolia North America. Veolia agreed to waive the fees and contribute $500,000 to a fund that helps needy customers pay water and sewer bills.

PWSA sued the company in 2016, alleging it mismanaged the authority for three years and was responsible for a botched rollout of automated water meters, inaccurate water bills and a 14-month change in chemicals for corrosion and lead control that violated PWSA's operating permit from the state.

It was seeking $12.5 million in fees paid to Veolia, which managed the company from 2012 to 2015.

PWSA board member Paul Leger said PWSA's contract with Veolia required all legal disputes to be settled through arbitration rather than a jury trial. He said lawyers advised that an arbitration panel would have likely required PWSA to pay Veolia a portion of the fees it sought. The two sides settled the suit during mediation without going to arbitration.

“This mediation took two years and was the result of the fact that the Veolia contract does not allow us to go beyond arbitration and into court,” Leger said.

“Obviously everybody would like to get more for the ratepayers wherever we can, but if we had gone to arbitration legal advice was that we probably would end up simply splitting the difference (with Veolia).”

Boston-based Veolia last year countersued PWSA, saying the authority's “reckless and false statements” were defamatory. Veolia claimed PWSA management was responsible for erroneous billing and purchasing new water meters. It said PWSA staff switched corrosion control chemicals without its knowledge.

Pittsburgh city government officials had blamed Veolia for the increasing amount of lead in some Pittsburgh water tests, but Veolia produced emails from PWSA staff that indicated employees switched the corrosion chemicals without informing Veolia.

Leger said that also played into PWSA's decision to settle.

Neither side admitted wrongdoing under the agreement.

“There was a lot of blame to go around on both sides,” Leger said.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deb Gross, who serves on the PWSA board, said the settlement likely saved the authority thousands in legal fees.

“Going up against an international and multinational corporation and the guns that they have, really, to press this any further would have been a really great risk,” she said. “It would have incurred a lot more direct expense of our ratepayer funds with decreasing probability of success. I think this was the right place to stop.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

