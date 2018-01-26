Man to stand trial on charges he set Pittsburgh fire that killed 3
Updated 7 hours ago
A man from Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that he set fire to a house last month, killing two adults and a child inside.
Martell Smith, 41, faces three counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and nine arson-related charges in connection with the Dec. 20 fire that killed Shamira Staten, 21, her 4-year-old daughter Ch'yenne Manning and Sandra Carter Douglas, 58.
Police said Smith set fire to the Homewood house after fighting with a man at a Penn Hills club called The Spot. The man he allegedly fought with was related to the fire victims and lived in the targeted home, police said.
At least two witnesses told police they heard Smith admit to the arson at the scene while the home burned. One reported hearing Smith say, “I heard Sandra was in there ... she's dead ... oh, well, that's life ... they made me do it,” according to a criminal complaint.