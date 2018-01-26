Feds charge Texas man with threatening mass shooting at Steelers-Jaguars game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot as many Steelers players and fans as he could with an Uzi submachine gun during the Steelers-Jaguars playoff game has been charged by federal prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Friday.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, who also goes by Jason Manotham, faces one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Pittsburgh.

The federal charge carries up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Choochongkol is accused of making at least three sets of threats to kill players, fans and himself during the Jan. 14 game at Heinz Field, the Jan. 12 complaint said.

Prior to the game, Choochongkol was arrested by authorities in San Antonio, San Antonio news station KSAT-TV reported.

"Just days prior to 68,000 fans gathering at Heinz Field, the FBI worked rapidly to identify and arrest this defendant, who threatened mass violence against players and fans," Brady said in a statement. "We commend the FBI and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for their exceptional work in the arrest of Choochongkol, which averted a potential disaster."

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 — the Wednesday before the Sunday game — Choochongkol allegedly made the following threat using the "Contact us" portal for HeinzField.com and the email address, anonymouskillerclown@gmail.com:

"Be prepared for a massacre at the Steelers vs. Panthers playoff game this Sunday. Its going to be my last day to live and why not take as many people with me as i can. Or why not take a Professional football player with me too? I'm going to try and kill as many Steelers football players and fans as possible before taking my own worthless life.So see ya'll in Hell. hahahahaha."

Twenty minutes later, a threat from the same IP address was sent to KDKA-TV under the email, anonymouskillers@gmail.com that used much of the same language.

Then about 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, Choochongkol allegedly made a third, more specific threat through the Heinzfield.com portal.

Using the name "Kill Roethlisberger" and email address roethlisbergerassassin@gmail.com, the threat boasted of having an "inside connection" at Heinz Field and planning to pack "an Uzi with many clips underneath my winter gear" to target "the whole Steelers sideline."

Both the security director for Heinz Field and KDKA-TV reported the threats to the FBI.

Federal authorities secured an emergency subpoena to track the IP address from which the threats were sent to two desktop computers at Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio, where Choochongkol had been a medical trial subject since 2011.

Video surveillance showed that Choochongkol visited the websites that received threats at the precise times they received them, the complaint said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hull is prosecuting the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas is assisting.

RELATED: San Antonio man threatens mass shooting at Steelers game

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.