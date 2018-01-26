Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Public Schools union to take a strike authorization vote

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers on Friday notified its members it will conduct a strike authorization vote in its ongoing contract dispute with Pittsburgh Public Schools over a two-year agreement that expired last June.

If members of the teachers union authorize their leadership to call strike, the school district said the union is required 48 hours' notice before any strike occurs.

Lindsey Williams, spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, could not be reached for comment late Friday night.

The authorization is often used during the collective bargaining process. Even if members authorize a strike, the school district said the negotiation process will continue.

The school district and the union have continued to negotiate after the deadline expired.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board appointed a neutral third-party fact-finder, whose report was released last October.

“We continue to work diligently with PFT leadership toward a resolution that reflects our deep respect for our outstanding teachers, while also prioritizing our mission of providing the highest quality education possible for every student,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, a former teacher, said he has the highest regard for the teachers, but he is responsible to the children and will put their needs above those of adults, even adults he respects.

“Real change results from difficult work. If it were easy, it would have happened by now,” Hamlet said.

“I have been clear about one matter: moving forward, the top priority of the Pittsburgh Public Schools is going to be the children we serve. They are the reason we exist,” Hamlet said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

