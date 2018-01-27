Allegheny courts employee charged with witness intimidation over jail calls to boyfriend

Pittsburgh police have charged an Allegheny County Orphan's Court employee with witness intimidation and conspiracy for allegedly plotting with her jailed boyfriend to conceal money and pressure his wife to drop charges against him.

Jennifer Busia, 41, of Collier faces four counts of felony witness intimidation, five counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of stalking and conspiracy to commit witness intimidation. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that she works in Orphan's Court, and is the granddaughter of the late Pittsburgh Mayor Sophie Masloff, though Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs was unable to confirm Busia's employment status.

According to the criminal complaint against her, Busia exchanged more than 90 phone calls with her boyfriend, Danny Vasalech, at the Allegheny County Jail where he is awaiting trial on charges including rape, child rape and aggravated assault. His bail was set at $250,000 for each of his two active cases, which are scheduled for trial in May before Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel.

In the calls, which were recorded by the jail, Vasalech and Busia conspired to have her move his car to her garage, along with a backpack full of money hidden inside the car, which she moved into her house.

Busia and Vaselech repeatedly discussed getting his wife to drop the charges against him. Busia told him on one call she would “pull every string I have” and that “your wife needs to be put in a hole with her (expletive) mother,” according to the complaint. In another call, Busia allegedly told Vaselech she “is going to put cement on your wife and mother-in-law's feet” before Vaselech warned her that he knew jail calls were recorded, the complaint said.

They also discussed talking to a third person, allegedly a police officer, about finding out who reported Vaselich to police, and Busia said she would reach out to Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

Vaselech also called other relatives in an effort to get his wife to drop charges or not show up for court, despite a protection-from-abuse order and no-contact orders prohibiting him from communicating with her directly or through third parties, police said.

When officers searched Busia's house, they found a backpack with $92,000, his children's birth certificates and their social security cards in it, hidden in a bedroom she kept for her cat. In an interview with detectives, she admitted to calling Vaselich's relatives and taking the documents he had taken from his wife without her knowledge, but she denied using her official position to influence the case or seek a lower bail for Vaselech, according to the complaint.

Court documents do not indicate whether Busia had been arrested or turned herself in on the charges as of Saturday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.