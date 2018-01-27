Carnegie Mellon offers scholarships to Repair the World participants
Carnegie Mellon University is partnering with a Jewish community-service organization to offer scholarships in the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.
Participants in New York-based Repair the World's fellowship program will be eligible for a merit-based scholarship of at least 30 percent of their tuition in the college's 25 degree programs, and will get options for deferred admission and waived admission fees.
Similar to some AmeriCorps programs, Repair the World fellows get a $600-per-month living stipend and insurance in exchange for a year-long commitment to service at non-profit organizations in New York, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit or Miami, with a focus on issues of hunger and education. Pittsburgh partners include 412 Food Rescue, Grow Pittsburgh, Homewood Children's Village and Just Harvest.
