Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Carnegie Mellon offers scholarships to Repair the World participants

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Carnegie Mellon's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy
Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy

Updated 5 hours ago

Carnegie Mellon University is partnering with a Jewish community-service organization to offer scholarships in the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.

Participants in New York-based Repair the World's fellowship program will be eligible for a merit-based scholarship of at least 30 percent of their tuition in the college's 25 degree programs, and will get options for deferred admission and waived admission fees.

Similar to some AmeriCorps programs, Repair the World fellows get a $600-per-month living stipend and insurance in exchange for a year-long commitment to service at non-profit organizations in New York, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit or Miami, with a focus on issues of hunger and education. Pittsburgh partners include 412 Food Rescue, Grow Pittsburgh, Homewood Children's Village and Just Harvest.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.