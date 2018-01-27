City Council candidates to debate Sunday in Squirrel Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three Democrats and a Republican who are pursuing a seat on Pittsburgh City Council in a March 6 special election will debate one another Sunday afternoon at Chatham University.

The candidates are looking to replace former District 8 Councilman Dan Gilman, who vacated the seat to become Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff.

Democratic Party committee members picked chef and restaurant owner Sonja Finn, 38, of Point Breeze as their nominee for the seat in a vote two weeks ago. The other two contenders, Erika Strassburger, 35, of Squirrel Hill, Gilman's former chief of staff; and Marty Healey, 54, of Shadyside, the chief financial officer for a South Side-based construction firm, announced they would pursue election as independents, calling the party's internal selection process unfair to voters.

Republican Rennick Remley, 35, of Squirrel Hill, who jumped in the race Jan. 18, also plans to attend the debate.

Remley, corporate relations manager at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, told the Tribune-Review he thinks the three vying candidacies could create an opening for him to become the first Republican City Council member in decades.

The last Republican to run for the seat — the late Mordecai Treblow — received only 10 percent of the vote in 2013. Gilman, a Democrat, won with more than 89 percent.

District 8 includes parts of Oakland, Point Breeze, Squirrel Hill and Shadyside. Its boundaries are shown on this map .

The 14th Independent Democratic Club is hosting the debate, scheduled from 1pm to 3pm at Chatham's Eddy Theater in Squirrel Hill North. The theater is off of Woodland Hills Road near Murray Hill Avenue and the Jennie King Mellon Library.

The Club advocates for “effective, open, and transparent government and environmental, economic, and social justice,” according to a news release.

The Club typically endorses a candidate, but isn't endorsing one this year due to how the process unfolded, Club President Ron Gaydos said. The 14th Ward is the largest in the city, according to the club, with more than 18,000 registered Democrats.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.