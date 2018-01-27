Pittsburgh police look into bike attack video

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are aware of a video posted to social media that shows a physical confrontation between a bicyclist and an SUV driver, the department said Saturday in a statement.

The incident reportedly occurred at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Bellefield and 5th avenues in North Oakland.

A video recorded by a passing motorist and uploaded to Youtube shows a man in a tan colored jacket and orange shirt slam a male bicyclist, who is wearing a helmet, onto the street. A bicycle can be seen lying on its side in front of a vehicle.

The bicyclist gets up, and the two parties advance toward each other aggressively. The cyclist is holding an unidentified object in one of his hands.

The driver filming the exchange points his camera at a red Grand Vitara SUV in front of him, which has its drivers side door open, and reads off the license plate number. Above the SUV, viewers can see a street sign for Bellefield Avenue.

The video cuts back to the two men just as the man in the jacket picks up the bicycle and hurls it at the bicyclist, striking him.

The man filming rolls down his window and calls to the bicylist, who has since picked up his bicycle and is riding it toward him. He asks the bicyclist if he is OK, and the bicylist says, “I'm fine.”

He says he has the incident on video and asks the bicylist for his phone number before the video cuts out.

Police on Saturday said no one involved in the incident has filed a report. Investigators are continuing to look into the matter.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or what led up to it to call Zone 4 police at 412-422-6520.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.