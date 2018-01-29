Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fitness tracking app shows nearly every block mapped in areas of Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
A screenshot of Strava's Global Heat Map for the Pittsburgh area. (Photo from Strava)
Runners or bicyclists have logged and mapped nearly every block in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods, according to a popular fitness tracking app.

Strava released an updated map showing where people using the app went on runs or rode bikes in November, but it received a lot of attention Monday as the U.S. military realized the map also showed the locations of soldiers working out, sometimes in not-so-well-known locations .

In Pittsburgh, bright lines trace what looks like the full street grid throughout the Golden Triangle, Strip District, South Side, Lawrenceville and East End.

Popular trails along the rivers and through Highland, Schenley and Riverview parks are heavily used.

There are glaring holes in the map where people using Strava haven't run or biked. Much of Uptown and the Hill District is blank. The hilltop neighborhoods of Mt. Washington, Allentown and Mt. Oliver aren't as popular.

Strava compiles data and sells it to cities through its Strava Metro service. The company claims the data can help make cities better for riding, running and walking. More than 70 cities, states and departments of transportation use Strava data, according to the company's website. Pittsburgh does not have a contract with Strava for the data, according to the city's online contract database.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

