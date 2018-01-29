Pittsburgh man pleads no contest in cat-poisoning case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood pleaded no contest Monday to poisoning feral cats with mothballs in July 2015, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel T. Smith, 44, tried to plead guilty to the animal cruelty charges in September, but Common Pleas Judge Kevin Sasinoski disallowed the guilty plea because Smith disputed facts of the case. He said he didn't kill the cats with mothballs, but used bleach and a hockey stick.

The ordeal began in July 2015 when one of Smith's neighbors caught him placing two dead cats from a local feral cat colony in her garbage can, according to the complaint. The neighbor had been working with Animal Friends' Trap and Release program to care for and spay and neuter the cats.

A third cat was found dying nearby, police said. It had to be euthanized. An additional eight cats went missing from the colony.

Pittsburgh police as well as an Animal Friends officer found mothballs in Smith's yard.

Smith told police that it was not illegal to own mothballs or put them in his yard, according to the complaint. He said it was “not his problem” if the cats stepped on or ate the mothballs and died.

He said the cats “have no rights.”

A necropsy revealed that the cats had been killed by poisonous ingredients found in mothballs.

Smith pleaded no contest to six counts of animal cruelty. Sasinoski sentenced him to six to 23 months in jail, and he was paroled immediately. Smith must also pay a $500 fine and never possess any animals.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.