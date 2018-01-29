Pittsburgh will appeal ruling on Lamar's controversial Mt. Washington banner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will appeal an Allegheny County judge's ruling that said a controversial banner on Mt. Washington is legal under city zoning regulations, Mayor Bill Peduto said Monday.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph James last week reversed a Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment decision that ordered Lamar Advertising to remove the sign. The city and Lamar, the nation's largest outdoor advertiser, have battled over the sign since 2016 when the company converted it from an electronic billboard for Bayer Co. to a black-and-gold vinyl advertisement for Sprint. The city had sought an injunction to have the vinyl sign removed.

Peduto said he believes the sign, which he has criticized as an eyesore, violates city zoning rules. He said he plans to meet with the city Law Department to determine when and in what court the appeal should be filed.

“We're very confident that we'll be able to be successful in court,” the mayor said.

Downtown attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Lamar, said he could not immediately offer a comment.

James noted in a written opinion that the zoning board in 1928 and 1933 supported the sign's use for advertising and the city since the 1980s has issued a yearly occupancy permit for the sign. He wrote that Lamar did not violate the city zoning code by changing sign's mode of advertising.

Peduto noted that Lamar has sued the city over passage of a 10 percent tax on revenue from outdoor advertising and the two sides are embroiled in a longstanding dispute over a promise to make improvements to city bus shelters, where Lamar displays ads. The tax has been on hold because of the lawsuit.

Lamar alleges Pittsburgh lacked authority to levy the billboard tax and that the tax is unconstitutional. The company has said it is not responsible for improvements to bus shelters.

“There's three issues right now that the city of Pittsburgh has with Lamar, and we are pursuing all three of them,” Peduto said. “We're also looking at the billboard tax and the failure to deliver what was promised with the bus shelters.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.