Allegheny

Four more die of flu-related complications in Allegheny County

Suzanne Elliott | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Influenza vaccine at the Allegheny County Health Department in Oakland on Wednesday, October 22, 2014.
Justin Merriman | Trib Total Media
Updated 4 hours ago

Four more Allegheny County residents died of flu-related complications in January, the Allegheny County Health Department reported.

That brings the number of flu-related deaths in Allegheny County this season to nine. Six Allegheny County residents died as of this time last flu season, and nine residents died overall during the previous influenza season.

Three of the people who died in this latest round of reported flu deaths were men. One was in his late 50s, another was in his late 70s and the other was in his mid-80s. The female was in her early 30s.

The health department said all deaths are still under investigation and it is not known if any of the four had underlying medical conditions.

Flu activity usually begins in October and peaks between December and March. Overall, 47 flu-related deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania so far this season, the state Department of Health said.

A flu strain called H3N2 has been most dominant virus infecting people this season.

The flu kills about 36,000 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allegheny County reported 5,004 flu cases through Jan. 27, up from 4,038 a week earlier. Updated Westmoreland County figures will be released by the state Tuesday.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

