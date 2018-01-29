Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces fight against online drug dealing during Pittsburgh visit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared in Pittsburgh Monday to announce a new federal tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic that will focus on the “dark web” and the influx of illegal drugs via the internet.

In a room packed with local and federal law enforcement officers in U.S. District Court, Sessions announced J-CODE – the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement team.

The fight against the drug epidemic has morphed along with modern technology, he said.

“You don't have to go to a street corner to buy drugs,” he said. “With a few clicks of a button, you can go online and have them shipped right to your door. A lot of criminals think that they're safe online because they're anonymous. They're in for a rude awakening.”

J-CODE will target those who use the internet for their drug trafficking, he said.

“By bringing together DEA, our Safe Streets Task Forces, our drug trafficking task forces, Health Care Fraud special agents and other assets, the FBI will more than double its investment in the fight against online drug trafficking,” Sessions said.

The team dedicates dozens of special agents, analysts and other professionals to combating online drug trafficking. It will coordinate across FBI offices in the United States and abroad.

“I believe that this new resource will fulfill a need that so far has not been met,” Sessions said. “I am convinced that this new investment will pay dividends for the people of Pennsylvania.”

The announcement follows the August establishment of the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, which focuses specifically on opioid-related health care fraud. The intent of the unit is to identify the doctors who are prescribing the most drugs and whose patients are dying.

The goal, he said, is to prescribe fewer opioid painkillers that can lead to addiction.

“We are asking our physicians to be careful about it, and we're asking patients not to complain if the doctor doesn't give them a bottle of 60 pain pills,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh has a prosecutor dedicated to investigating and prosecuting such health care fraud.

He also touted the online work already done by investigators in this area.

“This office has an impressive Darknet Fentanyl working ground,” Sessions said. “For example, thanks to investigations done by this working group, we've seen arrests from Seattle to Philadelphia to the United Kingdom.”

The goal, he said, is to shut down the online drug trafficking marketplaces and target those buying and selling in those marketplaces — something Sessions said will help reduce not only addiction and overdoses, but violent crime.

“I don't think it was a coincidence that violent crime and drug abuse rose at the same time,” he said, citing both a local and statewide increase in violent crime since 2014.

He called it no surprise.

“Drug trafficking is an inherently violent business,” he said. “If you want to collect a drug debt, you can't file a lawsuit in court. You collect it by the barrel of a gun.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.