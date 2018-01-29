Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man shot by police as he fled pleads no contest to East Liberty robbery, gun charges

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Christopher Chaney Howard
Christopher Chaney Howard

Updated 18 hours ago

A man who was shot by police last April after he robbed two women in East Liberty and brandished a shotgun as he fled pleaded no contest in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Christopher Chaney Howard, 20, who gave police addresses in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg, allegedly pointed a shotgun at two women along Mellon Street in the early hours of April 29, 2017, and took their keys. When a police officer spotted Howard not far from the scene of the robbery, Howard led the officer on a short foot chase, according to the criminal complaint against him. Howard pulled out the shotgun as he ran, spurring the pursuing officer to shoot and wound him before the officer arrested him.

On Monday, Howard pleaded no contest to charges of robbery, aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges before Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors could prove a case against the defendant.

McDaniel sentenced Howard to 5 12 to 11 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.