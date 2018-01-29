Man shot by police as he fled pleads no contest to East Liberty robbery, gun charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man who was shot by police last April after he robbed two women in East Liberty and brandished a shotgun as he fled pleaded no contest in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Christopher Chaney Howard, 20, who gave police addresses in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg, allegedly pointed a shotgun at two women along Mellon Street in the early hours of April 29, 2017, and took their keys. When a police officer spotted Howard not far from the scene of the robbery, Howard led the officer on a short foot chase, according to the criminal complaint against him. Howard pulled out the shotgun as he ran, spurring the pursuing officer to shoot and wound him before the officer arrested him.

On Monday, Howard pleaded no contest to charges of robbery, aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges before Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that prosecutors could prove a case against the defendant.

McDaniel sentenced Howard to 5 1⁄ 2 to 11 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.