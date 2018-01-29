Man fatally shot in Larimer in possible gang-related incident, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Public safety officials say a man found fatally shot Monday night in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood may have been the victim of gang violence.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Meadows Street around 8:15 p.m., and discovered a man's body with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Tyqueon Goins, 20, of Pittsburgh was found dead of gunshot wounds in a car just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

“Initial reports indicate this incident may be gang-related,” said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

Police initially responded to alerts from the ShotSpotter system, George said. The system is able to determine the location of gunshots picked up by the system's sensors.

Police ask anyone with information to call Pittsburgh homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.