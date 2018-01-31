Public Works foreman honored after working during snowstorm despite recently losing mom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tyrone Clark answered the phone when his boss called seeking help clearing Pittsburgh streets during a January snowstorm.

Clark, 62, a city Department of Public Works foreman, came to work despite being on leave following the death of his mother.

Mayor Bill Peduto honored Clark Wednesday with the city's first Sophie Masloff Award, which will be given each month to an outstanding employee.

"Mr. Clark... has gone above and beyond the call of duty for several years," Peduto said during a short ceremony in his conference room. "Probably nothing highlighted that as much as the snowstorm we saw earlier this year where he had committed to putting in a 12-hour shift (during) the tragedy of losing his mother."

Mayor @billpeduto recognizes one of @CityPGH 's most hardworking. @PGHDPW 's Tyrone Clark as Employee of the Month. https://t.co/ACIiuECOQZ — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) January 31, 2018

City officials, including Peduto, blamed a failure to clear streets of snow and ice after a storm over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on a shortage of snow plow drivers.

Many drivers didn't answer their phones or refused to work over the holiday weekend, officials said. The employees union blamed the city, saying plow drivers were not called. The city has since implemented a central calling system to document when workers are called.

Clark not only worked a 12-hour shift, but came out the next day for a 16-hour shift.

"That type of dedication should be recognized by every person in the city of Pittsburgh," Peduto said.

Clark of Crafton Heights, who wiped away tears several times during the ceremony, said his mother, Anna Mae Clark, 87, of Hazelwood died on Jan. 10. He said working helped take his mind off her death.

"I love my job. I love going to work," he said. "The reason I came in and worked the overtime, it was like therapeutic for me to do that. Coming in and working overtime really helped me through that process."

His supervisor, George McCain Jr. said he can always count on Clark.

"He's my most dependable foreman," McCain said. "Tyrone comes out whenever I need him."

Peduto said the award is named in honor of late former Mayor Sophie Masloff, who dedicated her life to public service.

Bob Bauder is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. He can be reached at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.