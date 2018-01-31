Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

PWSA threatens 2,500 Pittsburgh residents with water shut off notices

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
A vendor working for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority posted these delinquency shut-off notices on the front doors of the City-County Building in Downtown on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
A vendor working for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority posted these delinquency shut-off notices on the front doors of the City-County Building in Downtown on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Updated 23 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued about 2,500 water shut-off notices to residents in Pittsburgh's southern neighborhoods for nonpayment of sewer bills, city officials said Wednesday.

Pittsburgh City Council members said they've been overwhelmed since the weekend with numerous calls from concerned residents.

“I can't even keep track at this point,” said Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood, who represents the West End. “Our offices are getting inundated with calls from people so afraid because they don't have the money to pay these bills and they don't have the time to get the money.”

Councilwoman Deb Gross of Highland Park, who serves on the PWSA board, noted that PWSA last year enacted a moratorium on water shutoffs for residents who do not exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty level in annual earnings, or $61,500 for a family of four.

“This is exactly the issue that the board addressed last year,” she said. “We know that some of the residents need this water for heating and they may have children in the household. We do not want our residents' water cut off during winter months.”

Pennsylvania American Water supplies residents south of the Monongahela and Ohio rivers. PWSA provides sewer service and bills are based on water usage amounts provided by Pennsylvania American.

The authority won't request water shutoffs for people who meet the moratorium criteria, but residents must sign up for the program on their own, PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said.

Shutoff notices include a reminder for residents to contact Dollar Energy Fund, which administers the program and a payment discount plan offered by PWSA, he said.

The problem dates to 2015 when PWSA bought a new billing system that clashed with Pennsylvania American's system and could not accurately compute bills for about 28,000 customers, Pickering said.

Customers reported received bills amounting to thousands. In some cases, customers waited a year before receiving a bill.

About 2,500 customers still have outstanding bills, Pickering said. PWSA sent reminder letters in December and notices this month threatening water shutoffs in 10 days if bills aren't paid.

The authority would offer payment plans to customers who can't pay the full amount, he said.

“They can call dollar energy and take advantage of that protection and we are encouraging them to call us and we can work out a payment plan,” Pickering said.

Residents will receive a 48-hour notice before losing water service.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

