Crafton man convicted of bilking millions from hopeful entrepreneurs
Updated 21 hours ago
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Crafton man of bilking millions of dollars from hopeful entrepreneurs and evading his taxes for years, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Albert P. Majkowski Jr. was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud, two counts of tax evasion and two counts of failure to file a tax return.
Majkowski, 59, spent five years telling investors — many hoping to market inventions or start businesses — that he was independently wealthy and a master of incubating start-up businesses, Brady said. Instead, he defrauded investors of $2 million, taking the money and depositing it into his personal and business accounts.
He evaded his tax obligations in 2009 and 2010 through a variety of means, including putting his assets into the names of others and cashing a series of checks made out in blank. He also failed to file income tax returns in 2007 and 2008. All told, Majkowski skipped out on $181,456 in tax charges.
Sentencing is set for May 25.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.