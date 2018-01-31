Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Carlynton Junior-Senior High School will have classes Thursday after no threat found

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 11:39 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Carlynton Junior-Senior High School in Robinson will be open Thursday after a police search of the school in response to a bomb threat did not uncover any bombs or explosive devices, the school district said Wednesday on its website.

There will be an increased police presence Thursday as the school district said it will continue “to take every precaution to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff.”

Robinson police searched the junior-senior high school Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of the threat, “Bomb at 12, Feb. 1,” that was scrawled on a bathroom stall. School officials said they learned of the threat at 2:20 p.m.

“For the safety and security of the students, we cancelled after-school activities so we could clear the building,” the school district said. “The police came to the building with four dogs and performed a thorough search.”

The school district said it will continue to investigate the incident and “will pursue charges to the furthest extent of the discipline policy and the law.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

