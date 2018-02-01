Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Settlers Cabin Park snags $318,000 grant to clean up Pinkerton Run

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
The Lotus Pond at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, near Settlers Cabin, used to be pollluted with acid mine drainage but a partnership with local, state, and federal governments greatly improved the site.
Ben Filio for the Tribune-Review
The Lotus Pond at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, near Settlers Cabin, used to be pollluted with acid mine drainage but a partnership with local, state, and federal governments greatly improved the site.

A $318,000 state Growing Greener grant will pay to cleanup and restore Pinkerton Run at Settlers Cabin, an Allegheny County Park in Collier, North Fayette and Robinson townships.

Acid mine drainage from old abandoned coal mines has sullied the waterway.

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation, a nonprofit supporting the improvement and preservation of the county parks, was awarded the grant for the project.

The foundation will work with Trout Unlimited to develop a plan to install a passive treatment system, which will remove much of the pollutants from AMD entering Pinkerton Run and increase water quality.

The grant will also pay for stream stabilization to control erosion and sedimentation impacting the stream.

The foundation is working with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy on an ecological study of the park.

In 2017, the conservancy started cataloging the natural resources there and will recommend improvements such as planting trees and establishing meadows.

Funded by the Benedum Foundation, the conservancy's report will be complete by late 2018.

