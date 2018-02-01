$1.7 million awarded to boy struck in head by foul ball in Sewickley
Updated 10 hours ago
An Allegheny County jury on Wednesday awarded $1.7 million to a 14-year-old boy who suffered brain injuries three years ago when he was struck by a foul ball during a youth baseball game at Sewickley's Chadwick Field.
Zachary Hoffman had been standing in a dugout on April 13, 2015, when the foul ball hit him in the temple on the left side of his head, according to a lawsuit filed against Sewickley, the Quaker Valley Recreation Association and Avonworth Athletic Association.
“The dugout was not properly protected by a fence to prevent foul balls from entering that area,” said Alan Perer, a Pittsburgh attorney who represented Hoffman.
The lawsuit said Hoffman's injuries included a fractured skull and he had to undergo emergency brain surgery. He suffered permanent brain damage, the lawsuit said.
Sewickley and the athletic associations did not immediately return messages for comment.
Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.