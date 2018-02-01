Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Pence visit Friday bumps bingo, line dancing at Bethel Park

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's 39th annual National Conservative Student Conference, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Washington.
Updated 10 hours ago

A Republican congressional candidate's campaign event Friday will push a senior citizen program out of the Bethel Park Community Center, a municipal official said Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence's appearance at the event for congressional candidate Rick Saccone raised security concerns, Municipal Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. The municipality decided to close the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“From a security standpoint, we can't allow the general public in there,” he said.

LifeSpan, a nonprofit that provides services to senior citizens, rents space at the center and holds a luncheon on weekdays that usually includes other activities, he said. On Friday, it was going to have bingo and line dancing.

The municipality offered the use of a fire hall across the street or the council chambers, but the group hasn't taken it up on either offer, he said.

A representative of the nonprofit couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

A fundraiser by Pittsburgh South Arts Boosters on Friday evening will go on as scheduled, Arbaugh said.

Pence will be in Pittsburgh for about five hours and is scheduled to attend at least two events, including Saccone's.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for Pittsburgh from about 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the vice president's visit.

America First Policies, a political advocacy group, has scheduled Pence as its final speaker for a 1 p.m. event at Pittsburgh's Heinz History Center to discuss the new tax law.

President Trump, Pence and Cabinet officials are making appearances across the nation in an effort to publicize the law and make their case that it will help workers.

Pence gave a speech Wednesday at a West Virginia dealership that sells industrial trucks and tractor-trailers and then attended a Republican congressional gathering at The Greenbrier resort.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

